Police are identifying a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isabella County.
Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the crash at the intersection of E. Blue Grass Road and S. Isabella Road in Union Township at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
A 2007 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Megan Richardson from Clare, was eastbound on E. Blue Grass Road when it drove into the path of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup traveling south on S. Isabella Road, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers said Richardson was taken from the scene by MMR to McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant where she was pronounced dead.
The F-150 was driven by a 19-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant. He and his two adult passengers suffered minor injuries from the crash.
State police are investigating this crash.
