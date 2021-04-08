Burton Police have identified the woman who died after she was hit by a car on I-475 on April 6.
Lindsey Hauck, 21, of Salisbury, Maryland, was crouched in the grass median and ran out into traffic, witnesses told police. It happened about 10:30 a.m.
One vehicle was able to swerve and avoid hitting Hauck, but the second vehicle was unable to avoid her, police said, adding the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Hauck was completely naked with no signs of clothing nearby, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"After speaking to family and friends, it is determined that Hauck suffered from mental health issues and there does not appear to be any foul play," police said.
Hauck had been in the Burton area for about six months living with a friend.
Criminal charges are not expected.
