Police say a body found in a dumpster behind a resale shop in the western Upper Peninsula belonged to a woman was looking for usable items when she died.
The Iron Mountain Police Department said Wednesday that 59-year-old Shelley Bowman apparently slipped and fell head-first into an approximately 5-feet-deep open space within the dumpster.
She was found dead Tuesday morning.
Police say the preliminary cause of death, pending toxicology results, is accidental positional asphyxiation.
The dumpster is behind a Goodwill Industries store in Iron Mountain, 190 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge.
