Investigators are identifying a man who was shot and killed on Saginaw’s southeast side.
On Oct. 24 at 6:30 a.m., officers were sent to Perkins and S. 20th roads for a report of a man down.
When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators identified him as Tyrone Anthony Harris Jr.
He was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance and was later pronounced dead.
The Major Crimes Unit of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this as a homicide.
Police said this is the 18th homicide in the city of Saginaw this year.
Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call Det. Pet Busch with the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1488 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-4245.
