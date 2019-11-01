Police are identifying the married couple who were killed in a shooting on Friday night.
Officers were called to the 900 block of S. 17th Street in Saginaw for a report of a shooting.
Troopers said upon arrival, two people were found dead in a home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Brenda Renee Boyd-Johnson, 59, and her husband Larney Kim Johnson, 63, were the two victims, according to Michigan State Police.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
MSP’s Crime Unit, Saginaw Police Department, and the Bridgeport Crime Lab are investigating.
