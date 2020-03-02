Two people are in custody after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser, fleeing the scene, and crashing into another vehicle.
It happened about 5 a.m. on W. Stewart Avenue at Clio Road in the city of Flint on Monday, March 2.
A white Dodge Journey was suspected of being involved in several fresh felonies in Lapeer County, Flint Police said.
Flint Police were asked to assist Lapeer Police because it was believed the suspect was in Flint.
Flint police officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle fled from the initiating officer and struck a second Flint police cruiser before a pursuit ensued, police said.
The Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on W. Stewart Avenue as it approached Clio Road. The vehicle disregarded the red light at the intersection and crashed into a red Jeep Wrangler that was traveling northbound on Clio Road, police said.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge Journey were taken into custody before being transported to Hurley Medical Center for minor injuries. They have since been released from the hospital and are in custody.
The passenger was a parole absconder, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, Ronnie Scott Alexander, was transported to Hurley Medical Center with head trauma and internal injuries. He is in critical condition.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
