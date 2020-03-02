Two people are in custody after allegedly committing multiple crimes across two counties, according to police.
Deputies with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a residence on Georgia Drive in Lapeer for a reported home invasion on Monday, March 2.
Deputies said the 37-year-old caller reported her ex-boyfriend had broken into her residence and stolen their 2015 white Dodge Journey.
When the ex-boyfriend was leaving the home, he the garage with the vehicle and dragged the caller along side the vehicle until he left the property.
The vehicle was not reported stolen since it was registered to both of them, deputies said.
The caller reported a 36-year-old woman from Mt. Morris was with the man when he left, but did not enter the home with him when he broke in.
The same day, the two suspects crashed into a police cruiser, fled the scene, and crashed into another vehicle, according to Flint police.
It happened about 5 a.m. on W. Stewart Avenue at Clio Road in the city of Flint.
Flint Police were asked to assist Lapeer authorities because it was believed to be the same suspect.
Flint police officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle fled from the initiating officer and struck a second Flint police cruiser before a pursuit ensued, police said.
The Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on W. Stewart Avenue as it approached Clio Road. The vehicle disregarded the red light at the intersection and crashed into a red Jeep Wrangler that was traveling northbound on Clio Road, police said.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge Journey were taken into custody before being transported to Hurley Medical Center for minor injuries. They have since been released from the hospital and are in custody.
The passenger was a parole absconder, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, Ronnie Scott Alexander, was transported to Hurley Medical Center with head trauma and internal injuries. He is in critical condition.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
