Saginaw Township Police are asking for the public’s help after an ATM was stolen from the United Financial Credit Union on 4685 State St.
The ATM was ripped from the foundation, leaving wiring behind, according to Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace.
A resident found the machine later, lying on the ground in the 1800 block of S. Westwood Street. A small amount of currency was located near the ATM.
Malace said there are currently no suspects. Saginaw Township Police are working with Michigan State Police on this investigation.
Anyone with information can call 989-793-2310.
