Flint police are investigating after a man was found dead in a field.
It happened about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the area of Proctor and Pasadena Avenue in Flint.
The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, Flint police said.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time, but did say they are investigating it as a homicide.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Det. Mike Ross at 810-237-6940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.