The Gaines Township Police Department is investigating after spiked objects were found on roadways.
The objects included welded metal and boards with screws in them, Police Chief Mark Schmitzer said, adding the objects were placed in muddy areas of the roadway shoulders in the township.
The first incident was reported by a resident who found the wooden boards with screws while walking at Cook and Morrish, Schmitzer said.
The second incident was reported on Oct. 22 by a woman who drove over the welded spiked object on VanVleet Road, north of Cook Road, Schmitzer said.
The object caused the woman to get two flat tires.
If you have any information on these incidents you are asked to call the police department at 989-271-6039.
