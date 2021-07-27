The Corunna City Police Department is investigating several breaking and entering incidents at storage unit facilities on M-21 and M-71.
At 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a suspect was seen cutting locks on five storage units at the Attic Storage Facility near Northwest Energy on Corunna Avenue by the owner of the business.
The owner told police the suspect is a man in his mid-20’s, 5’10” and 160 pounds with a scruffy facial hair, a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans. The suspect is believed to be driving a 2010 silver, Chevrolet HHR that has no license plate, with the back window blacked out with a dark tint.
If anyone has any information or may know the identity of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact Chief Mark Schmitzer of the Corunna City Police Department at 989-743-6170.
