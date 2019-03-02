Police investigate deadly shooting in Saginaw
Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night. According to police, at 11:06 pm Friday night officers arrived to the 2700 block of Weiss street for a report of a shooting. Upon Arrival officers found 26-year-old Moeneisha Moenay Ross suffering from a gunshot wound, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Saginaw Police are investigating the incident as a domestic situation, Authorities say their investigation has led to 27-year-old Patrick Allen Martin Jr. as the suspect, he is considered armed and dangerous.
The major crime units consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. This is the second homicide in the city of Saginaw this year.
If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of the suspect they are urged to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.