Police are investigating after two people were killed in the city of Flint early Friday morning.
It happened at a party in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue about 1:35 a.m. The incident was reported to police as a drive-by shooting.
One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Delano Smith Jr. and 21-year-old Erion Parker.
No suspects have been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.