Police are investigating after two people were killed in the city of Flint early Friday morning.

It happened at a party in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue about 1:35 a.m. The incident was reported to police as a drive-by shooting.

One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Delano Smith Jr. and 21-year-old Erion Parker.

No suspects have been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

