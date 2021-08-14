Police in Genesee county are investigating a fatal collision after receiving reports of a vehicle accident involving serious injury.
On August 13 at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of W. Grand Blanc Road. Authorities determined that a 66-year-old man had stopped on the shoulder to pick up his mail. When he re-entered the road, there was a collision with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Owosso.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police believe alcohol is a factor in the incident.
The collision remains under investigation.
