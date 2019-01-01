Midland Police have confirmed that one person has died as a result of a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV.
A 45-year-old Midland man died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of M-20 and Currie Parkway in the City of Midland.
Just before the crash, police were responding to a reckless driver eastbound on Isabella Road, driving a white pick-up truck, which moments later was involved in a head on collision with a black Chevy Tahoe.
The Tahoe was traveling west on Isabella Road when the pick-up apparently crossed the center line.
The driver of the pick-up, a 73-year-old Saginaw man was taken by ambulance to the emergency room. His condition is unknown.
The other passengers in the Tahoe, a 44-year-old female, a 21- and 6-year old male were also taken to the emergency room for treatment.
That section of road re-opened at around 8 p.m, but the accident remains under investigation.
Police are asking that anyone who has information about the incident contact the Midland City Police Department at 989-839-4713.
The name of those involved have not been released.
