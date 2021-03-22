A 33-year-old man was killed during a weekend shooting in Flint.
It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 in the 1500 block of W. Pierson Road in Flint.
Police responded to the scene and found 33-year-old Keyon Powell in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.
At this time, no suspects are in custody. If you have any information, call the criminal investigation bureau at 810-237-6900.
