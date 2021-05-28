The Michigan State Police investigated allegations of hazing on the Frankenmuth High School football team. The allegations state hazing has taken pace for the past four years.
Detectives from MSP interviewed all the alleged victims, as well as current or former players, coaches, and parents. Officers concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing. Police then turned the investigation over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which agreed with MSP’s findings.
“While there was inappropriate behavior conducted by members of the football team, their conduct did not rise to the level of criminal activity,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to issue any criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.