Saginaw Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind an old elementary school on Wednesday.
Saginaw Police responded to 2435 Perkins at 1:45 p.m. for a call of a man down after gunshots were fired in the area, police said.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of 29-year-old Robert Tywan Washington in the rear playground area of the old Heavenrich Elementary School. Tywan had at least one gunshot wound, police said.
Police said social media rumors of a second or third victim are false.
Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are seeking leads. If you have any information call Det. Jeff Doud at 989-759-1285 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
