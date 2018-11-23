Flint police are investigating a homicide after they responded to an early morning car crash where the driver was found deceased from multiple gun shot wounds.
The crash happened before 3 a.m. on Friday at Saginaw Street near Union.
Further investigation revealed the shooting happened near Club 69 at 10th and Saginaw, police said.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Watson.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to contact D/Sgt. Ester Campbell at 810-237-6925.
