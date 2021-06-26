The Flint Police Department is investigating a homicide after reports of a drive-by shooting in Flint at the 2500 block of Thom Street.
Police responded to the scene at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. The victim, age 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Trp. Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
