Police responded to Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm on Sunday after a customer reported being hit by what he thought was an airsoft gun, according to Gerald Johnson, with the pumpkin farm.
The customer was in the corn maze when he was hit in the arm, Johnson said, adding it did not penetrate the customer's skin.
In response, the corn maze was shut down and police were called to investigate.
Several law enforcement agencies responded including Buena Vista Township Police, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
They spent several hours investigating. They even used drones to try to locate a suspect, Johnson said.
A suspect was never located and they never caught anyone coming out of the corn maze, Johnson said.
Police gave the all-clear and Johnson's reopened the corn maze.
Johnson said everybody did a fantastic job making sure everyone was safe.
