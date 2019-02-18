A 52-year-old man was murdered inside an Ogemaw County home Monday morning.
The man, Douglas Hotham, was stabbed at a home in the 5500 block of Patterson Street in Edwards Township.
Hotham lived at the home, police said.
Michigan State Police responded to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. and found the Hotham, who died at the scene, police said.
Police do not believe this was a random act and have interviewed witnesses to determine a motive for the stabbing.
All parties directly involved have been identified and interviewed by detectives, but no one is in custody at this time, police said.
However, police said there is no danger to the public.
MSP West Branch is being assisted by the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP Bridgeport Crime Lab.
