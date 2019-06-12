A Bay County factory went into lockdown Wednesday morning after security reported hearing gunshots, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were sent to the Michigan Sugar Factory around 4 a.m.
When deputies got to the area, they didn’t see or hear anything, Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
Workers had reported seeing coyotes in area, so deputies don’t know if it was gunshots or other loud sounds, Cunningham said.
