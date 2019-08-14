Law enforcement is investigating several break-ins that have happened in Bay County recently.
There have been nine home invasions and one shed burglary during the day in the county since mid-July, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
The incidents have happened in Frankenlust Township, Monitor Township, and Williams Township.
Cunningham said they believe the incidents are linked.
Some of the items stolen include handguns, TVs, tools, and fishing supplies, Cunningham said.
Cunningham is encouraging people to not post when they leave home to avoid falling victim to these types of crimes.
