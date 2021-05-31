Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw in the 3400 block of Brookwood Street.
Shmonta Lamont Torrence, 21-years-old, was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Torrence was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects. Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are asking anyone with information to call (989)-759-1289 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
