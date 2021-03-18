Police are investigating a St. Patrick’s Day shooting that happened outside of a Saginaw pub.
About 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, Michigan State Police received a call about a 44-year-old man who was shot one time outside of Hamilton Street Pub, located at 308 S. Hamilton St. in Saginaw.
State police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators do not have a suspect in custody at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department.
