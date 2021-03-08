Michigan State Police generic
Source: MSP

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday morning.

It happened about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Cloverlawn Drive and W. Pierson Road. A drive-by witness told police they located the victim dead, Michigan State Police said.

Upon arrival to the scene, Flint Police officers located the victim along the edge of the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Police conducted a neighborhood canvas.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

