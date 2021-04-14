Crews responded to a fire at Richfield Court Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were sent to the scene about 3 a.m. on April 14. They managed to save about half of the building that caught fire. However, the rest of the structure is a total loss, according to the Flint Fire Department.
No injuries were reported from this incident. State police are investigating this fire as suspicious.
Flint firefighters were also sent to a fire at this apartment complex on Tuesday, April 13 about 2 p.m.
Richfield Court Apartments was condemned by the city of Flint for “deplorable conditions.” Residents were given the notice to find a new living situation on Feb. 17.
