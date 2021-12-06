State police troopers are continuing to communicate with local school districts and law enforcement to investigate threats against Hale and Whittemore-Prescott area schools.
Recent calls regarding threats were investigated and found to be without merit by troopers.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers frequently participate in training designed to sharpen and strengthen the first responder response to school violence. The training is conducted alongside federal and local partners in close cooperation with local school districts. The training involves fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, and other community stakeholders like hospitals.
State police are asking students, staff and citizens if they see or hear something to “say something” immediately to a staff member or parent.
Tips can be submitted to Michigan State Police 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week to OK2SAY by phone at 8-55-OK2SAY or text 652729 (OK2SAY).
