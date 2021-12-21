The Chesaning Police Department is investigating two arson fires.
The first happened about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the alleyway closest to N. Front Street.
The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department responded to a small fire, which was in a recycle bin. The bin, contents, and part of the downspout from the building were destroyed, Chesaning Police said.
The fire was quickly extinguished and cleaned up.
The next day, about 1:30 a.m., the fire department responded to a dumpster fire in the alleyway on N. Saginaw Street behind the Rexall Pharmacy.
Police are investigating both incidents as arson fires. They have identified a suspect.
If you have any information, contact police at 989-845-2550.
