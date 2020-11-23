The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened Monday night in the city of Saginaw.
At 9:56 p.m. officers from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police were sent to a shooting at 15th and Hartsuff Street.
When they arrived, police found a 36-year-old Saginaw man who was shot in the abdomen and leg.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
MSP said the victim and a witness were walking near the roadway when a small gray vehicle started shooting at them.
At 10 p.m., troopers with MSP were sent to a non-fatal shooting in the 300 block of 12th Street in Saginaw.
Police said a 19-year-old woman from Saginaw had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
The victim said she was shot while standing outside of a residence on 12th Street.
MSP said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black SUV.
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at (989) 759-1289.
