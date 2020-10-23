Police are searching for suspects after a 3-year-old was shot and killed while inside a home in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Oklahoma Ave. for the shooting on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:23 p.m.
The Flint Police Department said the suspects shot from outside of the residence and hit 3-year-old Messiah Williams while he was in the living room of the home.
According to the investigation, Messiah was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
While the investigation is still on-going, police do not have a suspect in custody.
There are at least two known suspects and one unknown suspect, according to police.
