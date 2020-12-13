The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a shooting that they are calling a homicide.
Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday night around 10 p.m.
They found an 87-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Officers say they attempted to administer life-saving measures, and the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Investigators say they have a suspect in custody. The suspect is a 55-year-old whom is a family member to the victim.
We will update this story as we learn more.
