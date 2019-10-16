Image: Owosso murder scene
Owosso Police are investigating a suspicious death.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, public safety officers responded to the 300 block of Dewey St. for a report of a possible deceased person and a second person who was injured.

Officials said when they arrived, officers found a man dead in the home and a female with serious injuries.

The female was transferred to Memorial Hospital for treatment, she is currently in critical condition, according to officials.

Detectives from Owosso Public Safety responded to the scene and initiated a criminal investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

