The Millington Police Department is investigating after two speed bumps were stolen overnight.
It happened sometime during the night on Oct. 14 or in the early morning on Oct. 15 on Dean Drive, police said.
The speed bumps were scheduled to be bolted to the asphalt Thursday morning.
If you have any information, contact police at 989-871-2412.
