The Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the Central Michigan University Police Department responded to a robbery in the city on Saturday, July 11.
Police said that around midnight, they received a report of an armed robbery in the area of Preston and West Campus Drive.
According to police, there were three victims of the robbery. They were not injured.
Police said the suspects are described as three males and one female.
According to police, officers from multiple agencies searched the area and could not find the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-799-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
