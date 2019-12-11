The Midland Area Toys for Tots warns participants to watch their boxes after two women went through Midland County and picked up at least five boxes of toys without authorization.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the organization has called all places to notify the businesses of who will be picking up the boxes.
They are urging participants to not release boxes or toys to anyone other than the person who is authorized to pick them up.
The organization said there aren’t any scheduled pickups until Friday.
Midland Area Toys for Tots said a police report was filed and they will be watching videotapes to try and identify the women.
The theft happened at the Dollar General store at 1289 S. Poseyville Road in Midland Township, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.
It happened sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 during unknown times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.