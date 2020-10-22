Investigators are trying to find out what started an early morning garage fire in Bridgeport Township.
Crews were sent to at 6267 McKinley Road. Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
When they arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames according to the Bridgeport Township Fire Department.
The garage is a total loss, but the home was not damaged by the fire.
Bridgeport Township Fire said the homeowners were not at the residence when the fire broke out.
The investigation has been turned over to police.
