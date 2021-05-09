Buena Vista police and fire responded to the scene after a car struck a pole and downed wires.
It happened in the area of Outer Dr. and Perkins St.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash just after 11pm Sunday night.
Consumers Energy reported more than 200 customers without power in the area, just before 11pm.
