Hampton Township police are investigating after a child found two loaded handguns.
It happened at an apartment complex in the township Sunday morning.
A young child found the two loaded handguns in a dryer, police said.
Police seized the two handguns and are trying to track down the owner.
The incident remains under investigation.
