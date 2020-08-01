The Flint Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
On Saturday, August 1 at about 12:49 a.m. Flint police received a report of a shooting victim that was transported to Hurley Medical Center via a personally owned vehicle.
Shortly after, police said they received a call regarding a crash at the intersection of Dupont St. and Welch Blvd. They said when officers arrived, they located a fatal gunshot victim.
According to police, witnesses at the scene said they were attempting to transport the victim to Hurley when they were hit by another vehicle. They said the shooting happened at a large gathering near the intersection of Pasadena Ave. and Burgess St.
Police said the suspect information was not provided when questioning the witnesses at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Robert Frost.
