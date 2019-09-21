Two young girls are in the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in Flint.
Det. Tyrone Booth said it happened at 8:13 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
Police said a 3-year-old and 8-year-old girl were walking north through Windiate Park when they started to cross Penegelly Road.
A vehicle heading southeast on Penegelly Road struck the two girls.
Both girls were taken by EMS to Hurley Medical Center.
The 3-year-old is listed in critical condition. The 8-year-old is listed in good condition, according to police.
Police said drugs, alcohol, or speed were not factors in the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Nicole Reid at (810) 237-6891.
