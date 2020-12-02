The Michigan State Police are investigating a case of felony trespassing after photos were posted on social media showing a man climbing the Mackinac Bridge.
"This is not a harmless stunt; it's inexcusably reckless," Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said. "This individual risked not only his own life but also the lives of those crossing the bridge beneath him, and would have threatened the safety of emergency personnel and Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) staff had a rescue been needed."
Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said this calls for a thorough examination of security protocols.
"It is very troubling that someone would put their own life at risk not to mention that of others just for photos and thrills on our state's signature bridge," Ajegba said. "While the Michigan State Police continue their investigation, I have also asked the MDOT employees at the bridge to conduct a thorough review and implement measures to prevent future incursions."
Police said the person responsible could be facing felony charges of trespassing at a key transportation facility.
"This matter is being investigated by MSP," MSP Det. Sgt. Gary Demers said. "We will use all of our resources to identify and prosecute this individual."
After MBA staff became aware of the photos posted on social media, which were apparently shot from the top of one of the bridge towers, they reviewed an incident where an alarm was activated early one morning in early November.
Staff investigated the alarm but could not immediately determine how it was activated.
When another alarm was activated several hours later, staff saw someone leaving the bridge, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.
Police were called to investigate but the person could not be interested.
