Police are investigating after 7,000 pounds of apples were stolen from a farm in Linden.
The apples were stolen from a farm owned by Spicer Orchards sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10, according to Matt Spicer, harvest manager for Spicer Orchards.
That amounts to about $14,000, Spicer said.
Spicer said it would take about nine people and four pick-up trucks to steal that many apples in one night.
The farm the apples were stolen from is used for supplementary farming for Spicer Orchards' large fruit market, Spicer said, adding this theft will impact them because that farm feeds six families.
Spicer said the thieves stole apples that were ripe and unripe. They also stole apples that were on the ground and in trees.
He said that tells him this was someone who doesn't know what a ripe apple is worth and they could possibly be using the apples for feed or some other type of operation.
Moving forward, Spicer said they might install more trail cameras at the farm or install a security fence around the farm.
Linden Police are investigating.
