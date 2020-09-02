The Mt. Morris City Police Department is investigating after they say several water meters in the city were intentionally damaged.
The meters were damaged sometime over the last few weeks, the police department said.
Residential and commercial water meters were damaged.
"As these meters sit right up against businesses and houses, please be cognizant of suspicious persons and be sure to report any suspicious behavior to 911 so an officer can be dispatched to investigate, particularly during the late night/early morning hours," the police department said.
