Flint Police are investigating after an electronic surveillance device was found inside Flint City Hall.
The device was found in the mayor's office, Interim Police Chief Phil Hart said.
Hart said he cannot speak as to what the capabilities of the electronic surveillance device are at this time.
No other information has been released because it is still under investigation.
