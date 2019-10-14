Michigan State Police are investigating an incident out of Osceola County where a suspect died after falling onto a knife while being tazed by responding police officers.
It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 near the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Street in the village of Marion.
Two officers from the Evart Police Department assisted the Osceola County Sheriff's Department in responding to a report by a woman of a domestic incident between her 29-year-old son and her husband. The son went to their home brandishing two large knives, MSP said.
The Evart police officers made contact with the 29-year-old suspect who was on foot at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd. Officers ordered the suspect down on his knees, to which he complied, MSP said.
Additional orders by the officers to have the suspect put his hands on his head were not followed and the suspect reached into his waistband and produced a large bladed weapon, MSP said.
One of the officers was positioned in front of the suspect with a TASER drawn and the other officer was positioned behind the suspect with a firearm drawn, MSP said.
The officer who was behind the suspect then transitioned to a TASER and deployed it into the suspect's back, MSP said.
As a result, the suspect fell forward onto the knife in his hand, puncturing his chest cavity, MSP said.
Officers called for an ambulance and rendered first aid to the suspect, but he died at the scene as a result of the stab wound.
MSP is investigating the incident and the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
