Two young girls are in the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Flint.
Detective Tyrone Booth said the crash happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. on September 20.
Booth said two little girls, a 3-year-old and 8-year-old were hit while trying to cross the street.
The 3-year-old is listed in critical condition. The 8-year-old is listed in good condition, according to police.
Both girls are receiving treatment at a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
