Vassar Public Schools announced they had a lockdown at their six-12 building Wednesday morning.
"Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
It is unclear what caused the lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m.
All staff and students are safe, the district said.
The district said the school followed the lockdown procedures and police were called.
Police are continuing to investigate the situation.
"The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority," the district said.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.