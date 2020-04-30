Mount Pleasant Police responded to a call of an altercation at Tall Grass Apartments on April 29.
According to police, the call came in just before 5:20 p.m. When police arrived, they determined a firearm was pointed at a sole victim during an altercation.
Through victim and witness statements, among other investigative leads, a suspect was identified and lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
The suspect is currently pending arraignment, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department through their anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
Police say this incident posed no risk to the public.
